Kenyan Drake’s mom challenged him to “hit some holes”

Getty Images

Kenyan Drake‘s mother is tougher on him than Cardinals coaches. The running back called home before Monday night’s game against the Cowboys.

“Hey son,” she asked, “you going to hit some holes today?”

“‘I got you,'” Drake said he told his mother, via Darren Urban of the team website.

“It really hit home when your own mom is not liking what she sees out there. I just had to buckle up and play ball. Get north and south and make them tackle me going forward.”

Drake rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. His 69-yard touchdown run with 1:49 remaining was icing on the Cardinals’ 38-10 win.

Conversations with running backs coach James Saxon also helped.

“Just telling him about how I couldn’t really sleep through the holes (in my game) and the issues I had leading up to this week,” Drake said. “He put his complete trust in me that I’m the type of back they want me to be here and in this system. That gave me a lot of confidence to put my head down and grind and go out there like I know I am capable.”

For the season, Drake has 478 yards rushing on 105 carries – a 4.6 average – and four touchdowns.