Kliff Kingsbury: “Encouraging” we haven’t hit our stride offensively

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wasn’t happy with what he called a “sloppy” performance in Monday’s game, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury had a different view of how Murray did in a 38-10 win over the Cowboys.

Murray was only 9-of-24 through the air, but two of the completions went for touchdowns and he ran for 74 yards and another touchdown. Kingsbury said on Tuesday that it was “a pretty dominant performance, just with his presence, extending plays, the runs he made, and throws he hit when he hit them.”

That’s not to say that Kingsbury doesn’t see room for improvement, however. The coach believes the ceiling is higher, but is happy that what they’ve done this far has them at 4-2.

“We still have not hit our stride offensively,” Kingsbury said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of AZCentral.com. “I think more than anything, that’s encouraging. We’ve got to hit here soon because we have a great Seattle team coming in that’s scoring a bunch of points and has a tremendous defense.”

The Seahawks have been giving up 27 points per game, so the Cardinals should have chances to put up points at home this weekend. With the Seahawks also been scoring nearly 34 points per game, Arizona can’t afford to miss on many of those chances if they’re going to win.