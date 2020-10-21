Le’Veon Bell: Opportunity to play for Andy Reid “magnificent for me”

Getty Images

Running back Le'Veon Bell met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since signing with the Chiefs and he called it a “relief” to join a team where he can “be happy and play football.”

That was one of few references to his experience with the Jets, who released Bell this month after he played less than two years of the four-year deal he signed with the team as a free agent. Bell said things “just didn’t work out” with the AFC East club, but he has much higher hopes for Kansas City.

Bell said he thinks playing for Andy Reid is “going to be magnificent for me” and he’s coming into the situation aware that he’s one of many options to get the ball on offense.

“When I decided to come here, I already knew the weapons and there’s only football to go around,” Bell said during his press conference. “I think it’s going to be a lot of opportunity to kinda show what I can do with some space, running routes. I think this offense is really fit for my skill set.”

Bell said that defensive tackle Chris Jones was trying to get him to come to Kansas City a couple of years ago, but he wound up with the Jets. He’s with the Chiefs now and we’ll see if that change reinvigorates him after his disappointing tenure with that club.