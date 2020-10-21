Matt Ryan is the NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Falcons won their first game of the season last Sunday and quarterback Matt Ryan‘s play had a lot to do with the victory.

Ryan was 30-of-40 for 371 yards and four touchdowns as the Falcons routed the Vikings 40-23 in Minnesota. It’s the second time that Ryan has thrown four touchdown passes in a game this season, but the first one came in a Week Two game that the Falcons blew against the Cowboys.

The big numbers and better result combined to make Ryan the NFC’s offensive player of the week.

It’s the ninth time that Ryan has taken the conference’s weekly honors and the first time since the 2016 season.