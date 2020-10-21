NFL is prepared to push the Super Bowl to March, if need be

Posted by Mike Florio on October 21, 2020, 12:21 PM EDT
Getty Images

When it comes to contingency plans for the 2020 season, the league has them. It just prefers not to have to use them.

Via Sports Business Daily, Packers CEO Mark Murphy recently acknowledged that the ultimate contingency plan includes bumping the Super Bowl to March.

We could move the Super Bowl back as far as four weeks,” Murphy said during a virtual pep rally prior to the game against the Buccaneers. “Obviously, we’d prefer not to do that, but you do have that flexibility if we run into a number of outbreaks with different teams or if we have to kind of move the schedule back.”

That’s still a last resort. Indeed, the league is still resisting as long as possible tacking an eighteenth week onto the regular season.

“We’d prefer not to [add a week], we’d like to play as much as possible [with] the schedule as it sits now,” Murphy said, explaining that the cancellation of the Pro Bowl makes it easy to push everything back a week and keep the Super Bowl in its current spot: Sunday, February 7.

There should be no reason to bump the Super Bowl to March 7. That would happen if the league needs five makeup weekends, or if the league ultimately decides to temporarily shut things down amid multiple outbreaks and missed games.

One way or another, the NFL will complete the season. In 1982, the league conducted a postseason and a Super Bowl despite staging only nine regular-season games per teams. Already, most teams have played six games.

The bigger challenge this year will come from ensuring that all teams play 16 games. Most fans have yet to comprehend the possibility of teams making or missing the playoffs based on playing only 14 or 15 games.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “NFL is prepared to push the Super Bowl to March, if need be

  2. I guess if that’s what it takes, then that’s what they have to do.

    My first impulse is to simply forfeit games for teams with positive tests, but if you do that, will NBC, Fox, etc etc be entitled to a refund? That is even more of a decrease in revenue in a year when they are already seeing decreased revenue. They are not going to go that route. Maybe they can move more games to Monday night? Either way, this will be logistical nightmare.

    More importantly, I hope the NFL and NFLPA get together and start making contingency plans for the 2021 season because this is not going away any time soon.

  4. I believe it’s always been the plan, at least towards march with extra games.
    Anything to muscle in on basketball season.

  5. If I remember right the NFL simply expanded the playoffs in 1982. Might be a good idea this year over pushing the season out. Let more in for the playoffs as those games make much more money.

  6. The virus doesn’t care what the NFL “kind of thinks it might want to“ regarding contingency plans or bumping whatever to wherever. It’s coming, entertainment or not. Mask up and stay safe e everyone!

  8. Hmmm. If you are a team at the top of the standings, you wouldn’t mind an abbreviated season. If you are on the bubble of making the playoffs now, more games are better. I hope they play the full season even if the superbowl gets delayed. The date doesn’t impact me much.

  9. I think they should just push all the make up games to January and have the playoffs in Feb. Then you don’t have to do all this shuffling. If a game can’t be played by Monday each week due to covid. It just gets moved to Jan.

  10. I disagree. This will be largely be done one way or another by the time the 2021 season rolls around.

    >>More importantly, I hope the NFL and NFLPA get together and start making contingency plans for the 2021 season because this is not going away any time soon.

  11. Sounds like a smart plan. I could care less whether they play the SB in Feb or March. Let’s just conclude a full season

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.