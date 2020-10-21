Odell Beckham makes no apologies for wanting to win every game

USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s game between the Browns and Steelers included images of Cleveland receiver Odell Beckham Jr. showing frustration, including throwing his helmet and removing his cleats. In a Wednesday session with reporters, Beckham addressed his outburst, and he made no apologies for it.

“I am pissed,” Beckham said. “At this point, I really do not care to keep trying to make myself look like a good guy to the world and all that because I am who I am. I got pulled out of the game. The coach said this was the best decision. It is eight minutes left, and for me, I would rather take my ass whooping like a man. I would rather take my win the same way. I want to be out there until the last whistle, competing.”

Beckham explained that he removed his cleats after leaving the game because of a “lingering turf toe issue” from the Week Four game against the Cowboys. (He was listed as having a toe injury prior to Week Five, but not prior to Week Six.)

“If I am not going to play and I am not going to stand there with cleats on the sideline and my toe be jammed in there,” Beckham said. “At the same time, I never want to come out of a game. Win or lose, I do not care if we are up 50 or down 50, I do not ever want to come out of the game. That is always going to be my mentality.”

Beckham seemed to make reference to the criticism of his outbursts and the relative lack of criticisms of outbursts from players like Tom Brady.

“I am kind of over trying to play the right thing because I love him to death, but there are people who have plenty of rings and are considered the GOAT, and they do things on the sideline and other people do things on the sideline and they get away with it, and that is classified as passionate because they may have something behind their legacy or whatever it is,” Beckham said. “To me, we love this so much and it means that much. There is no way around it. I do not care if I have zero rings, 12 rings or 20 rings, I love this game of football and I am not going to keep dulling myself for the world to feel like I am mature or whatever word you would like to throw around it. I am always going to be me. Tired of losing. Tired of losing to good teams. Just ultimately want to win. One day, when it is all said and done, we will all clearly see that but in the midst and in the meantime while we are in it. I am sure we will not so I will just keep pushing forward and it is not going to bother me anymore.”

He’s right about losing to good teams. The Browns are 4-2 but don’t feel like 4-2 because they were blown out by the two good teams they faced. Until they can beat a team they shouldn’t, the frustration will continue.