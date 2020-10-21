Packers place cornerback Parry Nickerson on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers placed cornerback Parry Nickerson on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Nickerson played his first game of the season for Green Bay on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but left the game after appearing on just two special teams plays. He was injured on the Buccaneers’ first punt of the game as he pulled up trying to block Tampa gunner Ryan Smith on punt coverage.

Nickerson was a sixth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2018 and appeared in 16 games for the team as a rookie. He was traded to Seattle prior to the start of last season but released without appearing in a game. After a stint on the team’s practice squad, he was released and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nickerson appeared in four games last year for the Jaguars with one start. He recorded six tackles.

Nickerson will need to spend at least three weeks on injured reserve before becoming eligible to return.