Patriots put Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve

The Patriots need a new starter at right tackle.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have placed Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve. Eluemunor hurt his ankle in last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

Eluemunor moved into the starting lineup after Marcus Cannon opted out of playing this season. He started four of the team’s five games.

The Patriots had to do some shuffling on the offensive line after Eluemunor’s injury. Michael Onwenu started at right guard before seeing time at left guard and right tackle. Hjalte Froholdt came in to play right guard, Justin Herron moved from left tackle to right tackle and Isaiah Wynn saw time at left tackle after opening the game at left guard.

This week will likely look different. Center David Andrews has been designated for return from injured reserve and right guard Shaq Mason is off the reserve/COVID-19 list.