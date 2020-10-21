Pete Carroll on Antonio Brown: “We’ll see what happens”

Getty Images

Receiver Antonio Brown is eligible to return to practice and play after Week Eight. With Week Eight coming quickly, rumors and reports and speculation are emerging regarding his next destination.

Last year, the Seahawks were linked to Brown, as an alternative to Josh Gordon. They signed Gordon instead.

This year, they have Gordon on the roster. However, he still hasn’t been cleared to return from his latest suspension.

And so chatter has re-emerged of Brown and the Seahawks. Coach Pete Carroll was asked about the possibility on Wednesday. Here’s what he said: “We have endeavored to be in on everything that’s going on and [G.M.] John [Schneider] has done a marvelous job of always being tuned in to what’s happening. And this is no exception. So we’ll see what happens as we go forward.”

As Simms and I discussed on PFT Live, things could get very interesting as it relates to Brown. If the Seahawks show interest, other NFC teams may develop an interest — if for no reason other than to keep him from the Seahawks.

In Tampa, quarterback Tom Brady reportedly has made a push for Brown to join the team. Coach Bruce Arians, who spent two years with Brown in Pittsburgh, has strongly resisted the possibility. With constant injuries issues among the team’s receivers, it arguably wouldn’t hurt to have another healthy body, especially if that body belongs to Antonio Brown.

Then there are the Packers. What could Brown do with Aaron Rogers throwing him passes? The Saints, who visited with Brown last year, could decide to get in on it, just to keep Brown away from the Bucs or the Seahawks or the Saints.

Time will tell whether someone signs Brown. With plenty of good NFC teams that don’t seem to be ready to compete with the best the AFC has to offer, someone from the NFC could end up making the push to add Brown once he’s available.