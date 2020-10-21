Raiders put Trent Brown on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Raiders have placed another player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that right tackle Trent Brown has been placed on the list. Cornerback Damon Arnette was placed on the list earlier this week.

Pelissero adds that contact tracing is underway and notes that the Raiders had one positive case in their latest round of testing. The team has not been together much of late as they are coming off their bye week and they are set to practice as scheduled on Wednesday.

Assuming all continues to be clear on the testing front, there shouldn’t be any need to change plans for Sunday’s home game against the Buccaneers.