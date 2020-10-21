Raiders sent entire starting offensive line home because of contact with Trent Brown

Getty Images

The Raiders placed right tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list today, but they may have a much bigger problem on their offensive line.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said the team “had to send five starting linemen home because they were around Trent,” according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

Gruden is optimistic about the other offensive linemen testing negative, and the Raiders being able to field a team on Sunday night against the Buccaneers.

“Hopefully we’ll get some players back tomorrow for Sunday,” Gruden said.

The Raiders were on their bye last week and have not spent a lot of time together, but apparently the offensive linemen were in contact, and that could be a problem for the Raiders.