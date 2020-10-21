Richard Sherman, Dee Ford not expected back before Week 11 bye

Getty Images

The injury-ravaged 49es won’t see the cavalry for awhile.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he doesn’t expect cornerback Richard Sherman or defensive lineman Dee Ford to return before the team’s Week 11 off week. That means the 49ers will have to play at New England, at Seattle, vs. Green Bay and at New Orleans without two key defenders.

Neither player has played since the season-opening loss to the Cardinals.

Sherman has a nagging calf injury and underwent injections for inflammation last week.

“Now he’s in a boot just taking care of it, making sure it heals and let those take course,” Shanahan said, via Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee. “It’s obviously going a little longer than we expected. Got to play it smart with him, but I don’t see it being week-to-week right now. I see it being probably until around our bye week.”

Ford initially had neck discomfort that the 49ers later called a back injury.

Ford, who also has received injections for inflammation, has a history of back issues. He had surgeries on his back in 2011 while at Auburn and in 2017 with the Chiefs.

“He’s gotten the work he’s needed; he’s gotten the shots he’s needed; he’s rested it, and now he’s just starting to get back into some things,” Shanahan said, “but still a ways away on that.”

The 49ers practiced without linebacker Kwon Alexander (ankle), running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) on Wednesday.

Cornerback Dontae Johnson (groin) and running back Jeff Wilson (calf) were limited.