Sam Darnold will practice Wednesday

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has not practiced or played the last couple of weeks because of a right shoulder injury, but one of those things will change on Wednesday.

Head coach Adam Gase told reporters that Darnold will be on the practice field Wednesday. Darnold will be limited and the team will be looking for any negative reactions caused by the return to action.

“Right now, all options are available,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “We’ll have him on a pitch count. I think really the biggest thing will be: How’s he going to feel tomorrow? If there’s anything that lingers when he’s throwing, that’s kind of his red flag.”

Left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) will also practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday and wide receiver Denzel Mims will continue working as he bids to return from the hamstring injury that’s kept him off the field all season. Getting those two rookies in the lineup with Darnold for the first time would give the Jets a glimpse at the team they thought they’d have coming into the year.