Seahawks bring back Mychal Kendricks

Getty Images

When free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks had his sentencing for an insider trading conviction pushed back from October to January, it guaranteed he would be available to play this year. And now he’ll get the opportunity.

Kendricks is signing with the Seahawks’ practice squad today and will have an opportunity to sign to the active roster once he’s in shape and ready to go, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In 2018, while a member of the Browns, Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider trading. The Browns promptly cut him, but the Seahawks signed him. He served an eight-game suspension for the conviction but still hasn’t served a prison sentence after a series of sentencing delays.

Kendricks started 14 games for the Seahawks last year but suffered a torn ACL in the last game of the regular season.