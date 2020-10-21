Sean Lee: We’re not going to worry about anything anonymous

Getty Images

A 2-4 start and a blowout loss to the Cardinals on Monday night have led to a lot of gripes about the Cowboys and some of them have come via anonymous members of the team.

Those nameless voices told Jane Slater of NFL Network that the team’s coaches “just aren’t good at their jobs” and are “totally unprepared.” Head coach Mike McCarthy responded to that report on Tuesday by saying it is “important to handle things as men” and give voice to any concerns inside the team.

It was linebacker Sean Lee‘s turn to respond on Wednesday and he told reporters that the team isn’t going to lose sleep about people who won’t sign their names to their opinions.

“The first thing I think with anonymous sources, you never really can take them serious,” Lee said. “First, they don’t put their name on it. Second, you don’t know if the person’s in the room, or not in the room. Maybe they were. Maybe they’re not now. Sometimes you don’t know if it’s through a secondhand source. Maybe it is a player, but maybe it’s coming through an agent. You just can’t speculate. So you have to just say, listen, the consensus in our locker room, with our defense right now, is that we all need to work hard. We all need to improve. There’s no pointing fingers. The only way out of this is to keep faith in each other. And we have that faith. Like we said, anything anonymous, we’re not going to worry about that.”

Running back Ezekiel Elliott also touched on the topic and said “everyone in this building needs to take a look in the mirror and figure out what they could doing to help this team win.” Winning tends to be the simplest way to quiet complaints and concerns about the fitness of a coaching staff, so Elliott’s advice might prove to be the best path forward in Dallas.