To stop fumbling, Ezekiel Elliott needs to quit thinking about it

USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has a fumbling problem. And he knows it. And that may be part of the problem.

Plenty of athletes have relied on sports psychologists to help them process their flaws differently, and to approach the process of turning around a problematic aspect of their games. To stop fumbling the ball, maybe Elliott needs first to quit thinking and talking about fumbling the ball.

After losing two fumbles on Monday night, Elliott seemed to be caught in a vortex of self-blame, prompting him to vow to get better with holding the ball. Which means he may start thinking too much about holding the ball — and that defenses could start thinking even more about targeting it when he’s carrying it.

However it happens, it needs to happen now, before it becomes even more of an issue. Then, it will become even harder to stop it.

That’s why it becomes critical for the coaching staff to intervene with something more meaningful and substantive than saying “you got this.” The coaching staff and the organization possibly need to get Elliott connected with a sports psychologist that will help him forget about the fumbling problem and focus on doing what he does best.

It’s also possible that the coaching staff needs to take a closer look at how Elliott is holding the ball. The Giants did that more than a decade ago, ending a chronic fumbling problem for Tiki Barber by getting him to carry the ball in a more secure “high and tight” position.

Whatever they do, they need to do something. Otherwise, 2-4 will end up getting a lot worse, and someone else will win the none-of-the-above NFC East.