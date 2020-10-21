Vic Fangio knows Broncos need touchdowns not field goals against Chiefs

Getty Images

The Broncos got a confidence boost by beating the Patriots on the road. They’ll need something more than that to beat the Chiefs on Sunday, however, because six field goals won’t be good enough against Patrick Mahomes and company.

“We’ve got to score touchdowns,” Fangio told PFT after Sunday’s 18-12 victory in New England. “You’re not gonna win many games scoring 18 points each week and particularly with who you mentioned we’re playing next week. We’ve got to score more points. I really like the way our offense played today for the first three and a half so quarters. . . . We were making a good amount of first downs. We were moving it. Felt like it was a great team win. We were playing good complimentary team football. We weren’t getting the points out of our good work that we needed to get and we’re gonna have to fix that quickly because the Chiefs are gonna score some points.”

Indeed they will. And it will be very difficult for the Broncos to end a nine-game losing streak to Kansas City if the offense fails to score seven-pointers instead of three-pointers.