With four 300-yard games, Joe Burrow is closing in on rookie record

Just six games into his rookie year, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is already getting close to an NFL record.

Burrow already has four 300-yard passing games, which ties him for the fourth-most for a rookie in NFL history and puts him within striking distance of the all-time record.

The rookie record is six 300-yard passing games, set by Andrew Luck in 2012. Burrow only needs three 300-yard games over the rest of the season to break the record.

Burrow’s rookie season has been far from perfect. The Bengals are 1-4-1 and Burrow has been sacked 24 times. But Burrow is showing the capability to make plenty of plays with his arm, even if he and the Bengals still have a long way to go before they’re contenders.