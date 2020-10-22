Aaron Rodgers: Packers can’t dwell on last game

USA TODAY Sports

After the Packers lost to the Buccaneers last Sunday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he thought the team “needed kind of a kick in the ass” after cruising to four wins in their first four games.

Rodgers doesn’t want the team lingering on that boot to the rear, however. He dismissed a question about defenses figuring out the Packers approach on Wednesday by saying last week’s game was “one out of five” and stressed the need for the team to turn the page after learning lessons from the loss.

“It’s on each of us individually to be critical and to learn and grow, and then collectively as a group it’s to move on,” Rodgers said, via the Associated Press. “At this point we’ve moved on. We’re on to Houston, and that’s the league. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing really well and winning the game, it’s the same thing. You can’t be dwelling on the past game, especially we’re at Wednesday already. We’re on to the next opponent and moving on.”

A Texans Defense that was mauled for over 600 yards last week and has given up over 30 points in four of their six games this season should be a welcome sight for a Packers Offense trying to get back on track.