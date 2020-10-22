Cowboys sign Steven Parker off practice squad

Getty Images

The Cowboys promoted safety Steven Parker to the active roster on a temporary basis the last two weeks and they moved to bring him on for a longer stay on Thursday.

Parker has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. He takes the spot that opened when cornerback Savion Smith was cut earlier this week.

Smith signed back to the team’s practice squad on Thursday.

Parker has played 32 defensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps the last two weeks. He’s been credited with two tackles. Parker also had 20 tackles and two interceptions in 14 games for the Dolphins last season.