Dana Stubblefield sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for rape

Getty Images

Former NFL player Dana Stubblefield was sentenced today to 15 years to life in prison for rape.

Stubblefield was found guilty of rape by force and using a firearm in commission of a crime in connection with an incident that took place in his home in April of 2015. The victim in the case was a woman who went to his home to respond to an ad seeking a babysitter for his children.

The 49-year-old Stubblefield was the 49ers’ first-round draft pick in 1993. He was the league’s defensive rookie of the year that season and was named defensive player of the year in 1997.

Stubblefield’s past run-ins with the law include pleading guilty to lying to investigators about his steroid use in 2009, and going to jail for stealing his ex-girlfriend’s mail in 2010.