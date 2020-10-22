David Bakhtiari out of practice again Thursday

Getty Images

The Packers may need to do some shuffling on the offensive line for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari left last weekend’s loss to the Buccaneers with a chest injury and he sat out practice for the second straight day on Thursday. If he remains out on Friday, it will likely be someone else protecting Aaron Rodgers‘ blind side this weekend.

The identity of that person isn’t known. Rick Wagner replaced Bakhtiari last weekend, but the team could also move right tackle Billy Turner or right guard Elgton Jenkins. Head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t offer any hints about the team’s plans.

“That’s just something that we’re going to try to evaluate throughout the week, and then you guys will see it on gameday,” LaFleur said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal.

Running back Tyler Ervin (wrist), defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee), safety Darnell Savage (quad), and tight end Robert Tonyan (ankle) were also out of practice. Center Corey Linsley was added to the report as a limited participant due to a back injury.