DeAndre Hopkins remains out of practice with ankle injury

Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins remained out of practice Thursday.

He has missed other practices this season with the ankle injury, and he played through it in Week Four after being listed as questionable.

Hopkins leads the NFL with 47 catches for 601 yards, though he has only two touchdowns.

The Cardinals added cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick to the practice report Thursday with a foot injury. He was the only change to the report from Wednesday.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle) and DT Jordan Phillips (foot) remained out, and linebackers Kylie Fitts (hamstring) and Dennis Gardeck (foot) were limited again.

Safety Budda Baker (thumb) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (wrist) were full participants.