Drew Lock hopes to start rivalry with Chiefs this weekend

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock grew up in Kansas City and grew up rooting for the Chiefs, so he’s well aware of how things have gone for his current team against his childhood favorites.

The Broncos have lost nine straight games to the Chiefs, including a Week 15 start by Lock last year. It wasn’t a particularly good outing for Lock or the rest of the offense in a 23-3 loss, but the quarterback says it is “a comforting feeling” to know what to expect from the team that’s coming to Denver this weekend.

Lock also thinks it is a “measuring stick” game for the Broncos as they try to improve to 3-4 and, if all goes well, stoke the dormant rivalry with his hometown team.

“It is cool, I’ll say that. It is cool to be able to put the Darth Vader mask on and steer away from the Jedi and come to the dark side, so to say, over here in Denver,” Lock said, via the Broncos website. “I kind of like playing that guy. Hopefully, I can be that guy and get a win this Sunday and start the rivalry a little bit.”

The long term outlook for the Broncos might be better if Lock positioned himself as the Jedi going up against the Empire, but no one is likely to quibble about pop culture references if the Broncos come out of Sunday’s game with a win.