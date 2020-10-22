Eagles lead Giants 10-7 at halftime

USA TODAY Sports

The one thing not up for debate tonight: The NFC East is not good.

The Giants and Eagles combined for three turnovers, four punts, six penalties, four sacks, a missed chip-shot field goal and 17 points in the first half.

The Eagles lead the Giants 10-7 at intermission in one of the ugliest games of the season.

The Eagles had 222 yards, the most in the first half for them this season. But Carson Wentz threw a terrible interception in the end zone after the Eagles reached the New York 20, and Jake Elliott missed a 29-yard field goal on the next-to-last play of the half.

Wentz is 15-for-26 for 171 yards and the interception. DeSean Jackson has returned to run for 12 yards and catch three passes for 34 yards.

Daniel Jones threw a 39-yard touchdown to Golden Tate but went only 7-of-12 for 102 yards with an interception to go with the score. The Giants have 124 total yards.

James Bradberry has an interception for the Giants, and Jalen Mills has one for the Eagles. Josh Sweat forced a fumble in the waning seconds of the half that Rodney McLeod recovered. But Elliott’s kick was wide left with 15 seconds remaining.

Markus Golden, who had 10 sacks last season for the Giants, had his first full sack of 2020.