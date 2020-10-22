Eagles rally from 11-point deficit in final six minutes to earn 22-21 win over Giants

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on October 22, 2020, 11:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles rallied from an 11-point deficit over the final six minutes to earn a 22-21 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday night.

After a 2-yard touchdown catch by Sterling Shepard gave the Giants a 21-10 lead with 6:17 left to play, the Eagles managed two straight touchdown drives to steal away a potential road win for New York. A 3-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward pulled the Eagles within a score and Boston Scott caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Wentz with 40 seconds left to play to lift the Eagles to victory.

It was a rather sloppy night of offensive football for both teams before points started to flow in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 14-10, Wentz led the Eagles inside the Giants’ 5-yard line midway through the fourth quarter only to have the drive end without any points. The Eagles elected to go for a fourth-and-goal from the Giants’ 3-yard line only to have a fade to Hakeem Butler fall incomplete for a turnover on downs.

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants managed to execute a 15-play, 97-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that culminated with the 2-yard touchdown pass to Shepard that pushed the Giants’ lead to 21-10 with 6:17 left to play.

A 59-yard pass from Wentz to John Hightower helped the Eagles quickly answer the Giants’ scoring drive. Wentz would connect with Greg Ward on a 3-yard touchdown to close the gap to 21-16. However, a two-point attempt was stopped by New York as Wentz was tackled short of the goal line on a quarterback run.

Evan Engram dropped a third down pass from Jones that would have allowed the Giants to essentially run out the rest of the clock. Instead, the Giants punted to Philadelphia and Wentz engineered the game-winning drive. It took just 1:22 and six plays for the Eagles to drive 71 yards for the go-ahead score.

Brandon Graham then strip-sacked Jones on the final drive to seal the victory for the Eagles.

Wentz completed 25 of 43 passes for 359 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also scored on a 1-yard touchdown to open the scoring for the Eagles.

Golden Tate caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jones to even the score at 7-7. A 31-yard Jake Elliott field gave the Eagles a 10-7 advantage at halftime.

Jones’ 80-yard run-trip-and-fall on an option-keeper set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Wayne Gallman that gave New York their first lead of the night, 14-10, in the third quarter. Jones completed 20 of 30 passes for 187 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 92 yards on four carries.

Two teams dealing with myriad injuries saw more coming out of Thursday night’s game as well.

Devonta Freeman was listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury for the Giants.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway was ruled out with a biceps injury while tackle Lane Johnson (knee) and cornerback Craig James (hamstring) were questionable to return for the Eagles.

DeSean Jackson was also injured on the final punt return of the game on a late hit by Madre Harper that saw Jackson’s leg caught awkwardly underneath him. He had missed the previous three games due to injury and was carted off from the sidelines.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Eagles rally from 11-point deficit in final six minutes to earn 22-21 win over Giants

  3. If the Eagles read the book on how to lose to a bad team, then the Giants must have memorized it!

  5. Honestly, and I hate to say this, the Eagles beat themselves for the first 55 minutes (except for that jones 87 run). How do you miss an extra point FG? Inside FG range and just randomly throwing it to the defense in the endzone not near a receiver. Going for it on 4th when a FG keeps it a 1 score game, etc, etc.

    Coaching decisions were horrible most of the game as well as most of Carson’s decisions. The line isn’t great but when you hold on to the ball for more than 3 seconds, that sack is on you. Just displayed no pocket awareness most of the game. I would love to know how many of his sacks are because he’s holding onto the ball instead of throwing it away.

    The last 5 minutes was the best eagles football i’ve seen this year but the first 55 minutes they should burn the tape.

  6. Some of those pass interference calls on the eagles were horrible when you consider the missed PI in the end zone on Butler.

  7. Crazy game. Daniel jones just has a terrible pocket presence–he can’t feel the rush and leads to so many sacks and strips–his turnovers are killing the giants.

    But–never would have been an issue if Evan Engram makes that catch–ball hit him in the hands and he missed it badly–he makes that catch and Giants run out the clock. Engram is a talent…but Giants should trade him for picks and someone that can make catches when it actually matters.

    So…If Jets get Trevor Lawrence, Giants for Trey Lance or Justin Fields?

  8. When did Dan Quinn join the Giants’ staff?…That was textbook on how to blow a double digit lead in the dying minutes of a game.

  11. The Eagles games all look exactly like this no matter who they play – good teams, bad teams, all come down to the wire, all involve some questionable 4th down calls, WR injuries and they either win ugly or lose ugly on the last drive.

  12. giants had 2 penalties through 55 mins then all of a sudden they get hit for 7 flags…gimme a break, at least two of them were ridiculous, hell on of the interference calls the the wr clearly tripped on his own both were playing the ball…and the icing on the cake jones with the fumble on the final drive when you only need like 35 yards tops lmao

  13. The Eagles won this game despite themselves. So many dropped passes and bad passes from Wentz.

    Plus, I really hate this new “aggressive” thing where coaches go for it on 4th and short and don’t kick an “easy” field goal. We see time and time again where those discarded 3 points come back to haunt them.

  14. Pederson is a garbage. There is absolutely no way, when youre down in a low scoring game 14-10, with a full quarter of football left to be played, you go for it and goal instead of kicking the easy 3……I thought when the Giants scored 6 on the next posession the game was iced. But then, something happened the Vikings players should take note of……the players bailed out their crappy coach by rallying for the win!! Wentz found a way to get it done and the Eagles need to be commended.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.