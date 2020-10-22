Former Vikings linebacker Matt Blair dies at 70

Getty Images

Former Vikings linebacker Matt Blair died Thursday, the team announced. He was 70.

“A player of unmatched skill on the field, Matt’s generosity and spirit in the community was equally unique,” the Vikings said in a statement. “Always willing to help a teammate or support a worthy cause, Matt’s life was vibrant. He brought joy to everyone he touched.”

The Vikings selected Blair in the second round of the 1974 draft out of Iowa State. He played all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Vikings.

“Matt Blair was a great presence at Vikings events and a tremendous teammate long after playing. He embodied the best of what it means to be a Viking,” Vikings Owner Mark Wilf said in a statement. “Matt is a Ring of Honor player whose legacy will live on forever with the franchise and in the community he loved.”

Blair started 130 of the 160 regular-season games he played, racking up 1,452 tackles, the second-most in team history. He earned six Pro Bowl berths and in 1980 also was honored with an All-Pro nod.