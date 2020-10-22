Jaguars activate Josh Lambo, place Abry Jones on IR

Getty Images

Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo injured his hip in Week Two. The team used four kickers in his four-game absence.

Lambo now is back.

The Jaguars activated him from the reserve/injured-designated for return list, the team announced today. He is 3-for-3 on field goals and 6-of-7 on extra points this season.

The Jaguars cut kicker Jon Brown in a corresponding move.

The team announced several other moves.

The Jaguars promoted undrafted rookie tight end Ben Ellefson from the practice squad to the active roster. To make room, Jacksonville placed defensive tackle Abry Jones (ankle) on injured reserve.

In five games this season, Jones has eight tackles.

The Jaguars also released defensive lineman Josh Mauro from the exempt/commissioner permission list. Mauro, who remains suspended, also went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.