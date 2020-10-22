Jarvis Landry says he’s playing with a broken rib

Getty Images

During the Browns’ Week Five win over the Colts, wide receiver Jarvis Landry was seen crawling to the sideline after taking a hit and he has been on the injury report with a rib injury since that time.

On Thursday, Landry shed some light on the nature of that injury. He told reporters that he broke a rib as a result of the hit and that he’ll continue to play through the pain.

“It’s Cleveland. It’s blue collar, whatever it takes. We have that mindset, that mentality here,” Landry said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan.

Landry had three catches for 40 yards against the Steelers on a down day for the offense in Week Six, but will try for better results in another AFC North matchup with the Browns this weekend.