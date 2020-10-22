John Brown remains out of practice for Bills

Getty Images

Wide receiver John Brown played in Week Six without practicing in the days leading up to the game and he may have to try to do the same in Week Seven.

Brown was out of practice for the second straight day on Thursday. He has been dealing with a knee injury.

While Brown was on the field for almost all of Buffalo’s offensive snaps against the Chiefs, he didn’t have a catch. It was the second time in three weeks that’s happened for a player who has 14 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo’s other three games.

Tight end Dawson Knox (calf), linebacker Tyrel Dodson (hamstring), and left guard Cody Ford (knee) joined Brown in missing practice for the second day in a row. Defensive back Cam Lewis (wrist) and linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) practiced after being listed as limited on Wednesday.