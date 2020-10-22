Kyle Allen says Alex Smith has been extremely helpful for him

Getty Images

Even though this is Kyle Allen‘s first season in Washington, the current starting quarterback in D.C. has already managed to pick up insight from veteran quarterback Alex Smith.

Via Ryan Homler of NBC Sports Washington, Allen credited Smith with helping him learn more about handling the position at the NFL level.

“He’s been extremely helpful for me and everybody in that room,” Allen said.

After over a year or rehabilitation from a devastating broken leg and ensuing infections that nearly forced amputation, Smith is back playing football again and saw his first game action in relief of an injured Allen two weeks ago. While he attempted to be a resource for the team last year as well as he continued his recovery, Smith is more readily accessible now that he is back in the quarterback room as one of of the participants.

Allen said watching Smith’s habits have made a difference for him.

“I think even though he’s done everything in his power to get back to the active roster and even when he wasn’t suiting out for game day earlier in the year, he was preparing his ass off,” Allen said. “He was having those conversations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and Thursdays. We’re in there grinding on tape and talking about different looks and talking about different situations. He’s been as locked in as anybody in this building.”

Allen completed 31 of 42 passes for 280 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in his first full game played as the starter for Washington last week against the New York Giants.