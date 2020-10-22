Michael Thomas not seen at Saints practice

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was listed with a new injury as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and he’s moving in the wrong direction to make a return to the lineup this weekend.

Thomas was not seen on the field during the open portion of Saints practice on Thursday. Thomas has not played since injuring his ankle in Week One, although his Week Five absence was also due to team discipline for punching a teammate at practice.

A hamstring injury was added to the ankle on Wednesday’s injury report and that may account for the step backward in his activity level.

Friday will bring another opportunity to practice. Another absence for Thomas would not bode well for his chances of playing against Carolina.