NFL announces Seahawks-Cardinals moves to Sunday Night Football

There’s a new game on Sunday Night Football this week.

The Seahawks-Cardinals game that had been scheduled for Sunday afternoon will now be played on Sunday night on NBC, the NFL announced this afternoon.

The Buccaneers-Raiders game that had been scheduled for Sunday night will now be a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.

The league said the changes “were made out of an abundance of caution” after two Raiders players were placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list and other Raiders players self-quarantined. Although the league is still expecting the Raiders to be able to play on Sunday, if it turns out that they can’t, the NFL didn’t want to be left without a Sunday night game. And fans are guaranteed games to watch both on Sunday afternoon and on Sunday night.