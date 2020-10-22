Pete Carroll elaborates on potential Antonio Brown interest

Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear that his team is taking a look at receiver Antonio Brown, whose suspension ends in 10 days. On Thursday evening, Carroll used even stronger language to indicate that the Seahawks will be players in the potential chase for the best free-agent player on the market.

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio, here’s what Carroll said: “The thing I can tell you about it, competitively, [G.M. John Schneider is] in on everything. He knows everybody in the league, he knows what’s going on, he’s kept us involved and has made marvelous moves over the years. We’ll see how this one — you know, we’re there, we’re in it and we know what’s happening. It isn’t settled yet and we don’t know where it is going to go but we’re always on the ready to compete to get guys and so this is one of those chances and we’ll see what happens.”

The key difference from Thursday afternoon and Thursday night comes from the phrase “we’re there, we’re in it.” So it sounds like it’s more than simple due diligence. It’s a pursuit, a competition, an active process.

We’ll see whether others decide to be “there” and/or “in it,” too.