Raiders’ COVID-19 compliance under review after Trent Brown tests positive

Getty Images

Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown has tested positive for COVID-19 and the rest of the starting offensive line is isolating at home, and now an investigation is underway into whether COVID-19 violations took place within the team.

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reviewing the matter because it is believed Brown hadn’t been wearing the mandatory tracking device to aid in contact tracing after a player tests positive, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Other offensive linemen are also under investigation for a group gathering in which they weren’t wearing masks.

The Raiders also placed cornerback Damon Arnette on the COVID-19 reserve list, and safety Johnathan Abram is currently isolated, so the matter is not restricted to the offensive line.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has already been fined this season for not wearing his mask, and the Raiders were additionally fined for an unauthorized employee being in the locker room in violation of the league’s rules.

The Raiders’ Sunday night game against the Buccaneers is still expected to be played as scheduled.