Ravens plan to add Dez Bryant to practice squad

Yannick Ngakoue is not the only high-profile veteran heading to Baltimore.

Dez Bryant is working out and taking a physical with the Ravens, and if all goes well they plan to add him to their practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A former Cowboys All-Pro, Bryant hasn’t played in an NFL game since the end of the 2017 season. He briefly signed with the Saints but suffered an Achilles tendon injury in his first practice. Now he’ll get one more chance to show he still has something left.

Ordinarily, the 31-year-old Bryant wouldn’t be eligible for the practice squad, which was intended for developing younger, more inexperienced players. But under special rules designed to give teams more roster flexibility during the pandemic, the NFL is allowing veterans like Bryant to sign on practice squads.

  4. I suspect you’ll see more of this with veteran guys. Pretty clever move: You can get the guy in and learning your plays on what amounts to an extended tryout/trial period without taking up a roster spot. If they look good, they’re ready to bring in immediately without an extensive adjustment period. If they don’t work out you never wasted a roster spot on them.

  6. Serious consideration to keep some semblances of this “practice squad” rules going forward. This really has been better for the League.

  9. I don’t care who’s playing wide receiver Baltimore has the wrong guy under center. Drop back and if route 1 isn’t open then he’s off and running. He looks great against the scrubs, but come playoff time when he faces better defenses his flaws get exposed

  10. Joe The Bartender says:
    October 22, 2020 at 12:25 pm
    This is a smart move by the Ravens! Dez has something to prove. Good luck Dez!
    —————————————————————————————
    Every player has something to prove before they are released.

  11. redskinisjustaword says:
    October 22, 2020 at 12:37 pm
    I don’t care who’s playing wide receiver Baltimore has the wrong guy under center. Drop back and if route 1 isn’t open then he’s off and running. He looks great against the scrubs, but come playoff time when he faces better defenses his flaws get exposed

    So Lamar has only faced two good defenses? LA and Tennessee? What about Pittsburgh twice, Seattle, Rams, Cleveland, Patriots? I’m pretty sure he beat all of them

