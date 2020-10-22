Ravens plan to add Dez Bryant to practice squad

Getty Images

Yannick Ngakoue is not the only high-profile veteran heading to Baltimore.

Dez Bryant is working out and taking a physical with the Ravens, and if all goes well they plan to add him to their practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A former Cowboys All-Pro, Bryant hasn’t played in an NFL game since the end of the 2017 season. He briefly signed with the Saints but suffered an Achilles tendon injury in his first practice. Now he’ll get one more chance to show he still has something left.

Ordinarily, the 31-year-old Bryant wouldn’t be eligible for the practice squad, which was intended for developing younger, more inexperienced players. But under special rules designed to give teams more roster flexibility during the pandemic, the NFL is allowing veterans like Bryant to sign on practice squads.