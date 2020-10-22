Report: Andrew Thomas to start for Giants Thursday

Getty Images

The Giants started Matt Peart at left tackle against the Washington Football Team last weekend because first-round pick Andrew Thomas was benched as a result of violating team rules and head coach Joe Judge declined to say earlier this week if Thomas would be back in the starting lineup on Thursday night.

It looks like Thomas will get the start. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media made his return from suspension on Thursday by reporting that Thomas will be returning to the first team.

Judge said he was pleased with how Peart played last week and suggested the third-round pick could continue to see time because it is important to play “young guys who need to gain the experience” of playing at the professional level. Peart has also practiced at right tackle, so that time could come at the expense of Cam Fleming as well.

That may not be the only change to the offensive lineup from last week. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard has been practicing and can be activated from injured reserve in time to play against the Eagles.