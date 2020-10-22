Rick Spielman: No one thinks the season’s over

Getty Images

The Vikings traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Ravens on Thursday in a move that netted them a third-round pick a couple of months after they traded a second-rounder to the Jaguars for the pass rusher’s services.

Ngakoue’s departure was followed by the news that defensive end Danielle Hunter will not return this season because of the neck injury that’s kept him out for the first six games. Those two developments and a 1-5 record suggests that the Vikings might turn their attention to rebuilding for 2021 and beyond, but General Manager Rick Spielman said that’s not the case.

Spielman noted the team has three straight division games coming up after the bye and that they’ll find out “pretty quick” if there’s a chance of salvaging the season. He said that remains the priority despite a trade that’s clearly not designed to help the team in the short term.

“No one thinks the season’s over right now . . . You want to win as many games as we can, and that’s going to be our objective for the year. But also, when you have an opportunity to continue to add, with the 15 draft picks, you’re seeing most of them having to play right now,” Spielman said, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Spielman referenced Dalvin Cook and others to say that he doesn’t think the team is rebuilding, but that may be a matter of semantics for a losing team playing a lot of rookies while moving to make sure they can add more of them in the 2021 draft.