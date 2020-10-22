Sam Darnold limited again, Jamison Crowder out of practice

Getty Images

When announcing that quarterback Sam Darnold would practice on Wednesday, Jets head coach Adam Gase said that “the biggest thing” would be how his right shoulder feels after the session.

It seems that all went well on that front. Darnold was a limited participant in practice again on Thursday and that would seem to leave the door open for him to return to the lineup against the Bills this Sunday. Darnold has missed the last two games with Joe Flacco starting in his place.

First-round pick Denzel Mims has also been practicing and there’s been some optimism about getting him in the lineup for the first time all season. The hope was that he’d team with Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman for the first time, but Crowder moved from limited to out of practice with a groin injury.

Kicker Sam Ficken also has a groin injury and also got a downgrade to out on Thursday. The Jets have Sergio Castillo on the practice squad in the event Ficken is unable to play.