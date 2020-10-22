Sterling Shepard, DeSean Jackson, Lane Johnson officially active

Getty Images

The Giants will have receiver Sterling Shepard against the Eagles tonight.

He is active, returning after missing four games with turf toe.

The team’s inactives are safety Adrian Colbert (shoulder), receiver C.J. Board (concussion), cornerback Darnay Holmes (neck), tight end Eric Tomlinson, offensive lineman Jackson Barton, defensive lineman RJ McIntosh and defensive end Jabaal Sheard.

The Eagles will see the returns of receiver DeSean Jackson and right tackle Lane Johnson. Jackson missed three games with a hamstring injury, while Johnson sat out last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens with a nagging ankle injury.

Right guard Matt Pryor also is active after being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday morning.

The Eagles will play without running back Miles Sanders (knee), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (quadriceps), receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot), safety K’Von Wallace (shoulder), offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (ankle), quarterback Nate Sudfeld and receiver Quez Watkins.