Tom Brady “didn’t even think” about shaking Nick Foles’ hand

The Buccaneers lost to the Bears on Oct. 8 after Tom Brady‘s mental error perhaps cost his team. The quarterback was available to the media last week, but no one asked about his postgame sprint to the locker room after the loss.

Someone asked today.

Brady didn’t have a good answer for why he blew off Nick Foles afterward, though it seems pretty obvious: He was mad at himself for his uncharacteristic error.

“I didn’t even think about that,” Brady said Thursday, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I think Nick Foles is a hell of a player and a Super Bowl champ. I don’t know one reason or another why I wouldn’t do that. Sometimes I run off the field; sometimes I haven’t. Sometimes if I have a personal relationship, like I have with Drew (Brees) and Justin (Herbert) and Aaron (Rodgers) over the years. . . I don’t know/ I don’t think it’s anything particular other than I have great admiration for Nick, and I think he’s a hell of a player. They’re off to a great start.”

Brady shook hands with Brees, Herbert and Rodgers after games this season, which begs the question: Brady has a personal relationship with a rookie quarterback he has faced once?

Foles, who already addressed the diss from Brady, did so again Thursday.

“You know it’s happened a few times,” Foles said, via Stacey Dales of NFL Media. “Someday, Tom and I will have a great conversation about it and probably laugh about it. It is what it is. I think he’s a tremendous player.”