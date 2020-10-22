Tua Tagovailoa says being healthy enough to start was a journey

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa is now the Dolphins’ starting quarterback, 11 months after suffering a hip injury so bad there were fears it could jeopardize his career.

Tagovailoa said on Wednesday after being named the starter that it’s been a long, difficult experience getting himself healthy enough to play, and he’s not taking anything for granted.

“It’s definitely been a journey,” Tagovailoa said, via the Miami Herald. “I definitely think of that injury, when I got hurt, and the process leading up to being able to walk, being able to do football drills, do things in general. I definitely do reflect on that process that I went through. I’m definitely blessed to still be here and be able to play the game I grew up dreaming I’d play.”

The Dolphins are on their bye this week, and next week we’ll see Tagovailoa taking meaningful snaps for the first time since he was at Alabama.