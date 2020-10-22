Tyrod Taylor medically cleared to return

Getty Images

Tyrod Taylor has lost his starting job with the Chargers, but he appears set to take over the backup role behind Justin Herbert.

Taylor has been out of action since his lung was punctured while receiving a painkilling injection for a chest injury, but he moved up to a full practice at the team’s first post-bye session on Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he’s been medically cleared to for all football activities as well.

Easton Stick has been serving as the backup for the last four games, but it seems likely Taylor will take over that role if the practice week goes well.

The Chargers have not won a game since Taylor has been out of the lineup, but Herbert has played well and head coach Anthony Lynn said the first-round pick will remain in the job until further notice.