Yannick Ngakoue on the move again, from Vikings to Ravens

Getty Images

Just before the start of the season, the Vikings thought they might be one big-time pass rusher away from Super Bowl contention, and so they acquired Yannick Ngakoue from the Jaguars. It didn’t work out.

Now Ngakoue is on the move again, being traded from the Vikings to the Ravens.

The Ravens are sending a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-round pick to the Vikings for Ngakoue, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That means the Vikings are getting back less than they gave up for Ngakoue: Minnesota sent a 2021 second-round pick and 2022 conditional fifth-round pick to the Jaguars to acquire him.

Ngakoue has five sacks in six games, so this isn’t an issue of him not playing well. It’s more an issue of the Vikings not playing well, and now deciding they’d rather get something back for Ngakoue. The Ravens are Super Bowl contenders and think he’s worth the price.