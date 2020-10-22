Zach Ertz on injured reserve, out 4-6 weeks

Getty Images

The Eagles won’t have Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz back any time soon.

Ertz was officially placed on injured reserve today. Under the league’s rules for this season, players on injured reserve only have to miss a minimum of three games, but Ertz is expected to need four to six weeks to recover from his ankle injury, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Eagles also activated guard/tackle Matt Pryor from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed guard Jamon Brown to the practice squad.

Both Brown and practice squad defensive tackle T.Y. McGill have been elevated to the active roster to play tonight against the Giants. They will go back to the practice squad after the game.