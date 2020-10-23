49ers will be without both starting safeties on Sunday

Getty Images

The 49ers will be without both of their starting safeties for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt have both been ruled out for Week 7. Ward was added to the injury report on Friday and did not participate in practice due to a quad injury. Tartt is sidelined by a groin injury.

The defense will also be without linebacker Kwon Alexander. He’s out with an ankle injury for the second straight week.

Running back Raheem Mostert was the only offensive player ruled out. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that he’ll go on injured reserve after hurting his ankle last weekend.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and running back Jeff Wilson (calf) were listed as questionable.