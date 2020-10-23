At 2-4-1, Eagles move ahead of Cowboys for first place in NFC East

Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are in first place in the NFC East.

Thursday night’s win over the Giants improved the Eagles’ record to 2-4-1, and ahead of the 2-4 Cowboys. The Football Team is 1-5 and the Giants fell to last place at 1-6.

In the NFL, a tie is treated as half a win and half a loss, so the Eagles are effectively 2.5-4.5, which is a .357 winning percentage. The Cowboys have a .333 winning percentage.

Given how bad the Cowboys looked in their first game after losing quarterback Dak Prescott for the season, the Eagles have to be considered the favorites to win the division. Carson Wentz hasn’t been very good this year, but he’s certainly the best quarterback in a division where Andy Dalton, Daniel Jones and Kyle Allen are the other starters.

The NFC East is probably going to have a team with a losing record win the division. For the Eagles, a final record like 6-9-1 might be enough to host a playoff game.