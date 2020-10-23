Austin Hooper out for Sunday after appendectomy

Getty Images

Browns tight end Austin Hooper will be having an operation on Friday that will keep him from playing against the Bengals on Sunday.

Hooper has appendicitis and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he will be having an appendectomy. Hooper should not have an extended recovery time, but it will keep him from facing their intrastate rivals.

Harrison Bryant and David Njoku will handle the tight end duties for Cleveland with Hooper out of the picture.

Linebacker Jordan Phillips (knee) and right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) have also been ruled out for the Browns. Safety Karl Joseph (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the game.