Baker Mayfield had a “great week” of practice and Browns expect a rebound

Baker Mayfield probably shouldn’t have played last week. He did not look like himself with a chest injury against the Steelers, completing 56 percent of his passes, taking four sacks and throwing two interceptions, including a pick-six, before being pulled after 42 snaps.

The Browns quarterback was off the injury report Friday after a “great week” of practice, according to coach Kevin Stefanski.

Mayfield, who was limited Wednesday, was seen in a WKYC video from practice Thursday grabbing his chest with his left hand after a throw. The Browns listed him as a full participant Thursday.

Stefanski is confident the injury, which Mayfield sustained in an Oct. 11 victory over the Colts, no longer is affecting Mayfield.

“No. He’s like a lot of guys: You are healthy but does not mean you are 100 percent,” Stefanski said, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. “You are still feeling it a little bit, and it can be uncomfortable.”

It’s a perfect opponent for Mayfield to rebound.

In the Browns’ 35-30 victory over the Bengals in Week 2, Mayfield went 16-of-23 for 219 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

“I think he’s healthy,” Stefanski said. “He’s pushing through it. In Week 7, no one is feeling 100 percent. I have a ton of confidence in him.”

Mayfield has 10 touchdowns, six interceptions, a career-low 10.6 yards per attempt and an 84.3 passer rating.