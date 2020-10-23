Bennie Fowler underwent shoulder surgery

USA TODAY Sports

The Saints placed receiver Bennie Fowler on injured reserve Friday.

Fowler revealed why Friday night: He had shoulder surgery.

He posted a photo on Instagram, sitting on a couch with his right arm in a sling.

“Rotator repaired. Labrum repaired,” Fowler wrote. “Support of family, friends and teammates unending.

“Count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience.”

Fowler has played five games, seeing action on 56 offensive snaps and 72 on special teams. He has two catches for 11 yards, one tackle and one fumble recovery.